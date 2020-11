BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Best Picks / BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Captain / BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Predictions, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Sixers Women are placed one after the other on the point table. The host team have a total of four points from four matches while the guest team have six points from the same number of matches. Sydney Sixers Women have a record of no loss in the league till now and they will try their best to continue the winning streak.

Women's Big Bash League 2020 Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women outing will take place on Wednesday. November 4 at the Blacktown ISP Oval. The outing will commence from 1:35pm IST.

In the last match, Brisbane Heat Women lost the fixture to Sydney Thunder Women, while Sydney Sixers Women defeated Melbourne Renegades Women.

BH-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

BH-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Playing XI: Live Score

BH-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Match Details

November 4 - 1:35 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blacktown ISP Oval.

BH-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women

BH-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women captain: Jess Jonassen

BH-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women vice-captain: Ellyse Perry

BH-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women wicket keeper: Alyssa Healy

BH-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women batsmen: Maddy Green, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner

BH-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women all-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry

BH-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women bowlers: Nicola Hancock, Stella Campbell, Lisa Griffith

BH-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women playing 11 against Sydney Sixers Women: Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock.

BH-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League Sydney Sixers Women playing 11 against Brisbane Heat Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Angela Reakes, Lisa Griffith, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell

