'Bhabhi Make Sure Your Attendance Is Late': Ishan Kishan Makes Hilarious Request to Suryakumar Yadav's Wife

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav played a fabulous match-winning knock during the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday. Surya’s batting was appreciated by fans and many former cricketers but his wife received an unforeseen and unique message from Ishan Kishan after the game.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, during his post-match interview with Surya, was heard making a hilarious request.

Surya’s wife Devisha, is a well-known face at the stands but she apparently did not turn out twice to see her husband play for Team India. And surprisingly it has been revealed that on those two occasions, Surya played two sublime knocks.

Ishan, during the fun-filled interview, pointed out those two matches and made a funny request. “Devisha Bhabhi, please keep paying our room bills and in the coming matches, make sure your attendance is late,” Ishan said as per a report published by Hindustan Times.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter also asked for Surya’s opinion on this matter. Surya, in his reply, said that it does not matter whether his partner is present at the venue or not.

Of special knock, learnings & an anecdote 💪 😃 𝗗𝗼 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀 as @surya_14kumar shares it all in this post-match chat with @ishankishan51 after #TeamIndia's win at St. Kitts. 👌 👌 – By @28anand Full interview 🎥 🔽 #WIvINDhttps://t.co/frYJceblLl pic.twitter.com/5QSYA1ASaJ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2022

“What matters is that they are with you. She is in this country and I have a tattoo of her name as well. So she is close to my heart and being on ground or not does not matter. Eventually she is here and that power channels into the ground,” Surya said.

Notably, Surya’s wife Devisha was not present at the stands during India’s third T20I match against England back in July. The Mumbai-born batter had played a remarkable knock in that fixture as he scored 117 runs off just 55 deliveries. He had smashed 14 boundaries and six over boundaries while chasing a mammoth total of 216.

Devisha was also not present at the venue during the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday. Surya had pulled off a sensational knock in that game to help his side clinch a crucial seven-wicket victory. Surya scored 76 runs off just 44 balls as India won the encounter to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Surya, while opening the batting, had failed to do anything significant in the first two T20Is. Indian team management had to face severe criticism for deploying Surya as an opener. But now the decision seems to have paid off after the 31-year-old batter played an amazing match-winning knock in the third T20I.

The fourth T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Saturday.

