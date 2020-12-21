‘Bhai Sahb Itni Angreji’: Harbhajan Singh Teases Mohammad Kaif

It seems like Harbhajan Singh still shares a brotherly bond with his former Men in Blue teammate, Mohammad Kaif.

Harbhajan Singh is known for his knack of jolly mood-making while in the dug out with Team India. Aside from cracking jokes at the correct time, Bhajji was seen as someone who was very candid with his former teammates. He was an expert in livening up the mood and now it seems like Harbhajan still shares a brotherly bond with his former Men in Blue teammate, Mohammad Kaif.

Only this time, the leg pulling was staged on social media. Kaif, who is now a full time commentator and who writes expert analysis of cricket matches on his Twitter handle, had penned down some observations from India’s latest Test match against Australia. The recently concluded Test match had been a shock for India supporters as the Virat Kolhli-led side had crumbled down at only 36 runs in the second innings, thereby losing the game to the hosts.

Criticising the players, kaif had pointed out that practicing for the Test format was different from playing in the limited overs and the longest format of the game involved honing “correct technique and temperament”. Hiss tweet made on December 20 read: “36/9 came on a bright sunny Adelaide morning and not at twilight as many feared. Pink or red ball, Test match batting is all about correct technique and temperament. Limited over games or limited time at nets can't prepare you for a Test.”

Many netizens agreed to what Kaif had to say and the tweet racked up over 7000 likes on the platform.

Harbhajan Singh also reacted to the post but with good humour. Retweeting the update, the all rounder wrote: “Bhai Sahb itni angreji”, which roughly translates to “Oh my! SO much English”. He added several laughing and sneaky emoticons to convey the jovial and light mood behind the comment.

India’s loss to Australia in the first Test marks the lowest score put up by the nation ever in the Test format of the game. After winning the starting match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy by eight wickets, Australia would be looking forward to snatching the series.