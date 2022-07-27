'Bhaiya ko Rakho Thodi Der': MS Dhoni Turns Off Phone After Rishabh Pant Insists Him to be Part of Instagram Live | Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known to be a fiercely private person despite his massive popularity and a wide fan following across the world. He rarely makes public appearances, shares posts on social media – a rarity in today’s world where cricketers remain in touch with their fans and followers via photos, reels, questions & answers sessions among others.

In 2012, VVS Laxman famously said that he couldn’t inform the then India captain Dhoni about his decision to retire because the wicketkeeper-batter didn’t pick his phone. “Me and technology, there is a big divide. I don’t use phones so much and there are a lot of stories I don’t pick up phones,” Dhoni had later clarified.

Whole day had been tooo thakaoo , FELLS soo better noww ❤️ . #RishabhPant #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/4K5xgGE59F — azad 7.7.81 (@AzadNazrana) July 26, 2022

Seems Dhoni still isn’t a big fan of social media. A clip of India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant Suryakumar Yadav interacting with each other via a live session on Instagram is being widely shared on social media platforms.

Interestingly, at one point, apparently Pant ended up calling Dhoni with the call being picked by the former India cricketer’s wife Sakshi.

Once Sakshi turned the phone towards Dhoni, he did wave hi to his former teammates before quickly turning off the session.

“Bhaiya ko rakho thodi der live par (Keep him online for some time),” said Pant even as Rohit and Suryakumar began laughing remembering how much Dhoni avoids limelight.

And upon being teased by his junior, Dhoni couldn’t stop smiling himself before turning off his camera.

The Indian cricket team is currently involved in a three-match ODI series against West Indies which they lead 2-0. The third and final ODI will be played today in Port of Spain with the Shikhar Dhawan-led team eyeing a clean sweep.

After the ODIs, the two teams will lock horns in a five-match T20I series.

