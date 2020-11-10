Bhander Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Follow live updates of Bhander Assembly seat bypolls in Madhya Pradesh . Know who is leading, who is trailing, who won, who lost and who will be the new Bhander MLA.

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Bhander Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Bhander is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Bhander was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 13 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Bhander seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Bhander constituency: Raksha Santram Saroniya (Bharatiya Janata Party), Mahendra Boddh (Bahujan Samaj Party), Phool Singh Baraiya (Indian National Congress), Uttam Singh (Independent), Udal Singh Thakur (Khangar) (Independent), Chandrabhan Singh (Independent), Chandrasekhar (Independent), Jagannath Prasad (Independent), Mohar Singh (Independent), Raghuveer Ravi Banshkar (Independent), Swdesh Kumar (Independent), Ashok Pawar (Banshkar) (Samata Samadhan Party), Ramdayal Prabhakar (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.