Bhawna Kohli Dhingra Praises Brother Virat Kohli’s Decision to Quit T20 Captaincy

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, the eldest sister of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, is mighty impressed with her brother’s sportsmanship following his decision to quit T20I captaincy. Bhawna’s remark came in the aftermath of Kohli’s announcement that he will step down as India’s T20 captain following the completion of the upcoming men’s ICC T20 World Cup.

The right-handed batsman on late Thursday evening stunned the cricket world by sharing a lengthy statement on his Twitter handle confirming that he will not lead India’s T20I team beyond the next month’s World Cup, which will be held in the Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Kohli, who captained India in 45 T20Is, in his statement said that he had come to the conclusion after consulting with head coach Ravi Shastri and senior batsman Rohit Sharma.

Responding to the news, Bhawna heaped praises on the talismanic cricketer saying that, “Sportsmanship is not just putting your passion and hard work, but also the wisdom to make the right decisions.” Sheconcluded her post by saying, “Respect your insightfulness. God bless.”

Actor turned producer Anushka Sharma, who is married to Kohli, also welcomed the news by sharing Kohli’s Insta post in her Instagram Stories with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Kohli in his statement also confirmed that he will continue to lead Team India in Test and ODIs. The 32-year-old also expressed his gratitude to his teammates, coaches, support staff, selection committee and fans for their unconditional support.India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 against arch-rival Pakistan in a Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage.

The tournament will start on October 17 with co-host Oman crossing swords with Papua New Guinea in the first match of the World Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

The summit clash will be played on November 14 at the Dubai International stadium.

