BHB vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Assam T20 2021 Match no. 9 between Barak Bravehearts vs Brahmaputra Boys, September 22, 09:00 AM IST

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Barak Bravehearts and Brahmaputra Boys: In the ninth match of the 2021 edition of the Assam T20 League, Barak Bravehearts will square off against Brahmaputra Boys. The game will be played at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 22, at 09:00 AM IST.

Barak Bravehearts have enjoyed an amazing run in the ongoing competition, as they have won two of the three games that they played. They are placed at the top of the points table and will look to consolidate that spot with a win on Wednesday too.Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra Boys are currently placed at the third spot in the standings after they won and lost a game each so far.

Both sides will be playing against each other for the first time in this season and they would look forward to collect all points in the upcoming match.

Ahead of the match between Barak Bravehearts and Brahmaputra Boys; here is everything you need to know:

BHB vs BRB Telecast

The Barak Bravehearts vs Brahmaputra Boys match will not be broadcasted in India.

BHB vs BRB Live Streaming

Assam T20 2021 is live-streamed on Fancode.

BHB vs BRB Match Details

The ninth match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Barak Bravehearts and Brahmaputra Boys at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 22, at 09:00 AM IST.

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Biplab Saikia

Vice-Captain: Avinav Choudhury

Suggested Playing XI for BHB vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ayush Agarwal

Batters: Rishav Das, Parvez Aziz, Ishan Ahmed, Bishal Roy

All-rounders: Biplab Saikia, Nipan Deka, Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Bowlers: Avinav Choudhury, Mukhtar Hussain, Roshan Alam-I

BHB vs BRB Probable XIs:

Barak Bravehearts: Neeraj Yadav, Nibir Deka, Dhrubajyoti Das, Parvez Aziz (C), Ishan Ahmed, Ayush Agarwal (WK), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Roshan Alam, Nipan Deka, Avinav Choudhury

Brahmaputra Boys: Rishav Das (C), Biplab Saikia, Sourav Saha, Nilotpal Das, Bishal Kr. Roy, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Anurag Talukdar (WK), Mukhtar Hussain, Chanakya Sarma, Kunal Sarma, Pushparaj Sharma

