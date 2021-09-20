BHB vs DPR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 match, September 20, 1:00 PM IST

BHB vs DPR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Barak Bravehearts and Dihing Patkai Riders: Barak Bravehearts will square off against Dihing Patkai Riders in the upcoming sixth match of the Assam T20 tournament 2021. The fixture will be hosted at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 20, Monday at 1:00 PM IST. Barak Bravehearts will have the momentum on their side and they will start the Monday match as favorites.

Bravehearts got off to a blistering start in the competition. The team scripted a stunning victory over Manas Tigers by seven wickets. The team’s next game against Subansiri Champs was washed out due to rain. With three points under their belt, Barak are currently second in the points table.

Dihing Patkai Riders, on the other hand, started their campaign in the Assam T20 league with an abandoned match. The team’s first game Brahamputra boys was unfortunately washed out. Riders will now look forward to winning the contest against Barak to collect two points.

Ahead of the match between Barak Bravehearts and Dihing Patkai Riders; here is everything you need to know:

BHB vs DPR Telecast

The Barak Bravehearts vs Dihing Patkai Riders match will not be broadcasted in India.

BHB vs DPR Live Streaming

The match between Barak Bravehearts and Dihing Patkai Riders is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BHB vs DPR Match Details

The sixth match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Barak Bravehearts and Dihing Patkai Riders at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 20, Monday at 1:00 PM IST.

BHB vs DPR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Arup Das

Vice-Captain- Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for BHB vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Thakuri

Batsmen: Ishan Ahmed, Parvez Aziz, Denish Ahmed

All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Arup Das, Sibsankar Roy

Bowlers: Roshan Alam, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar, Rituraj Biswas

BHB vs DPR Probable XIs:

Barak Bravehearts: Nipan Deka, Neeraj Yadav, Nibir Deka, Parvez Aziz (c), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Aksh Sengupta, Dhrubajyoti Das, Ishan Ahmed, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar, Ayush Agarwal (wk), Roshan Alam

Dihing Patkai Riders: Sibsankar Roy, Arup Das, Rahul Hazarika(c), Denish Ahmed, Rituraj Biswas, Anand Sharma, Rajat Khan, Asif Wasimul Haque, Rabi Chetri, Abhishek Thakuri(wk), Ruhinandan Pegu

