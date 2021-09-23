BHB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 Match 13 between Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Heroes, September 24, 09:00 AM IST

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Heroes: Table toppers Barak Bravehearts will look to extend their stay at the top of Assam T20 2021 points table when they take on strugglers Kaziranga Heroes for the first time in the ongoing tournament on Friday, September 24. The match will be hosted at the Judges Field, in Guwahati and is slated to start at 09:00 AM IST.

The Bravehearts have been in superb form and occupy the summit spot in the points table after winning three of the four games. They head into this fixture after a narrow one-run victory over Bramhaputra Boys on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Kaziranga Heroes have won only one of the three games they played so far. Amit Sinha’s team are currently placed fifth in the standings with just four points to their name. They will be looking to make a comeback in this game to progress in the tournament and accumulate couple of valuable points.

Ahead of the match between Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Heroes; here is everything you need to know:

BHB vs KAH Telecast

The Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes match will not be broadcasted.

BHB vs KAH Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed on Fancode app and website.

BHB vs KAH Match Details

The 13th match of the Assam T20 2021 between Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes, will be played at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Friday, September 24, at 09:00 AM IST.

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amit Sinha

Vice-Captain: Nibir Deka

Suggested Playing XI for BHB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Danish Das, Nibir Deka, Parvez Aziz

All-rounders: Abhilash Gogoi, Amit Sinha, Nipan Deka, Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Bowlers: Avinav Chowdhury, Roshan Alam, Ranjit Mali

BHB vs KAH Probable XIs:

Barak Bravehearts: Wasiqur Rahman (WK), Ishan Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Parvez Aziz, Akash Sengupta, Avinav Chowdhury, Roshan Alam, Nibir Deka, Neeraj Yadav, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha (C)

Kaziranga Heroes: Pritam Debnath, Danish Das, Amit Sinha (C), Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Tamuli (WK), Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Abhijit Barman, Bishal Das, Shivam Mittal, Abit Chakraborty

