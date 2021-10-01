BHB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 match, October 02, 9:00 am IST

Barak Bravehearts will have a face-off against Kaziranga Heroes in the upcoming match of the Assam T20 2021. This game will also be played at the Judges Field in Guwahati on October 2, Saturday at 9:00 am IST.

Barak Bravehearts are the team to beat in the T20 Championship. The franchise is atop the standings and is one of the prime contenders for lifting the cup. Bravehearts have secured victory in seven out of nine league matches and have 32 points to their credit.

Kaziranga Heroes, on the other hand, need to pull up their socks to continue their stay in the competition. The team is currently fourth in the points table and they have four victories to their credit from nine league matches. As the team will be playing their last league game, they will be aiming for nothing less than a victory to qualify for the second stage.

BHB vs KAH Telecast

The Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes match will not be broadcasted in India.

BHB vs KAH Live Streaming

The match between Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Heroes is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BHB vs KAH Match Details

The 29th match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Heroes at the Judges Field in Guwahati on October 02, Saturday at 9:00 am IST.

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nibir Deka

Vice-Captain- Amit Sinha

Suggested Playing XI for BHB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Nibir Deka, Parvez Aziz, Danish Das

All-rounders: Nipan Deka, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Amit Sinha, Abhilash Gogoi

Bowlers: Roshan Alam, Avinav Chowdhury, Ranjit Mali

BHB vs KAH Probable XIs:

Barak Bravehearts: Avinav Chowdhury, Roshan Alam, Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Ishan Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Parvez Aziz, Akash Sengupta, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha, Nibir Deka, Neeraj Yadav

Kaziranga Heroes: Amit Sinha, Abhilash Gogoi, Ranjit Mali, Abhijit Barman, Bishal Das, Pritam Debnath, Danish Das, Shivam Mittal, Abit Chakraborty, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Kalam Raiza

