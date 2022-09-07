BHB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Assam T20 2022 , September 7, 8:30 AM IST

BHB vs MTI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2022 match between Barak Bravehearts and Manas Tigers: In the 29th match of the Assam T20 2022, Barak Bravehearts will have a faceoff with Manas Tigers at the Amingaon Cricket Ground. This will be the second encounter between the two sides. The first game saw Bravehearts scoring an easy victory over the Tigers by four wickets.

Barak Bravehearts are currently second in the points table, with seven wins and two losses. They have already qualified for the playoffs and will be hoping to gain some momentum on Wednesday. The team looked in great form in the last game by defeating the Dihing Patkai Riders with three wickets.

The Manas Tigers are out of the competition. The team could win only two matches from their first nine games and are reeling at the bottom of the standings. The Tigers lost to Brahmaputra Boyd in their last game by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Barak Bravehearts and Manas Tigers, here is everything you need to know:

BHB vs MTI Telecast

Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers game will not be telecast in India.

BHB vs MTI Live Streaming

Assam T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BHB vs MTI Match Details

BHB vs MTI match will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 8:30 AM IST on September 7, Wednesday.

BHB vs MTI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Siddartha Baruah

Vice-Captain: Arup Das

Suggested Playing XI for BHB vs MTI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Thakuri, Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Pritam Das, Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia

All-rounders: Arup Das, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Siddartha Baruah

Bowlers: Dharani Rabha, Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Bora

BHB vs MTI Probable XIs

Barak Bravehearts: Dharani Rabha, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Jitumoni Kalita, Karan Mahajan, Subham Mandal, Sandip Paul, Hrishikesh Tamuli(wk), Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Siddartha Baruah, Hridip Deka

Manas Tigers: Arup Das, Sourav Saha, Abhishek Thakuri(wk), Ishan Ahmed, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Bora, Pritam Das, Jacky Ali, Dibash Hazarika, Wasiqur Rahman

