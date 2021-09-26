BHB vs MTI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 Match, September 26, 09:00 AM IST

BHB vs MTI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Barak Bravehearts and Manas Tigers: Barak Bravehearts will have a face-off against Manas Tigers in the upcoming match of the Assam T20 2021. Both the teams will be well-versed with the playing conditions and the pitch as the game will be played at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 26, Sunday at 09:00 AM IST.

Bravehearts have established itself as the best team in the T20 competition. The franchise has won four out of five league matches while their one game was washed out due to rain. In their most recent outing, the franchise registered a seven-wicket win against Kaziranga Heroes. Bravehearts will be eyeing another victory on Sunday to continue their unbeatable run in the competition.

Manas Tigers, on the other hand, are experiencing a completely contrasting ride. The team is languishing at rock bottom with no victory from five league matches. The team will have to put in the extra effort against Barak Bravehearts if they wish to end their losing streak in the league.

Ahead of the match between Barak Bravehearts and Manas Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

BHB vs MTI Telecast

The Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers match will not be broadcasted in India.

BHB vs MTI Live Streaming

The match between Barak Bravehearts and Manas Tigers is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BHB vs MTI Match Details

The 17th match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Barak Bravehearts and Manas Tigers at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 26, Sunday at 09:00 AM IST.

BHB vs MTI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Parvez Aziz

Vice-Captain:Abdul Ajij Khuraishi

Suggested Playing XI for BHB vs MTI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gaurav Talukdar

Batters: Nipan Deka, Romario Sharma, Ishan Ahmed, Pallavkumar Das

All-rounders: Roshan Basfor, Parvez Aziz, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi

Bowlers: Avinav Choudhury, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar, Dipok Gohain

BHB vs MTI Probable XIs:

Barak Bravehearts: Swarupam Purkayastha, Akash Sengupta, Aayush Agarwal, Ishan Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Parvez Aziz, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar, Nibir Deka, Neeraj Yadav, Avinav Choudhury, Roshan Alam

Manas Tigers: Aman Chetry, Pallavkumar Das, Gaurav Talukdar, Romario Sharma, Roshan Basfor, Nihar Deka, Mrinmoy Dutta, Dipok Gohain, Hrishikesh Bora, Amlanjyoti Das, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here