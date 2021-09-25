BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Hong Kong Women's Premier League 2021-22 match, September 26, 06:30 AM IST

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2021-22 between Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets:Bauhinia Stars will go one-on-one against Jade Jets in the second match of the Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2021-22 on Sunday. The encounter will be played at the Hong Kong Cricket Club on September 26, Sunday at 06:30 AM IST.

Jade Jets are currently leading the five-match series against Bauhinia Stars by 1-0. The first 20-over match between the two sides saw Jade scripting a victory over Bauhinia by 31 runs. Batting first in the match, Jade Jets were decent with the bat. The team scored 118 runs in their 20 overs, courtesy of Keenu Gill who added 42 runs to the scoreboard.

In the second innings, there was a collapse of the Bauhinia Stars’ batting line-up. The team ended up with just 87 runs on the board to hand an easy victory to the opposition. No batter scored more than 25 runs for Bauhiniaand the same resulted in their loss.

The team will be hoping for a better performance on Sunday to level the series and make a comeback in the Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2021-22.

Ahead of the match between Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets; here is everything you need to know:

BHS vs JJ Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2021-22 in India.

BHS vs JJ Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets match on Hong Kong Cricket’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

BHS vs JJ Match Details

The Hong Kong Cricket Club will host the match on September 26, Sunday at 06:30 AM IST.

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Keenu Gill

Vice-Captain: Kary Chan

Suggested Playing XI for BHS vs JJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jenefer Davies, Natural Yip

Batsmen: Jaswinder Kaur, Hiu Ying Cheung, Keenu Gill

All-rounders: Amanda Cheung, Georgina Bradley, Tammy Chu

Bowlers: Emma Lai, Kary Chan, Nicole Fernandes

BHS vs JJ Probable XIs:

Bauhinia Stars: Kulbir Deol, Jennifer Alumbro, Amanda Cheung, Maheen Haider, Mei Wai Siu, Jenefer Davies, Maryam Bibi, Kary Chan, Shing Chan, Jaswinder Kaur, Emma Lai

Jade Jets: Yee Shan To, Natural Yip, Hiu Ying Cheung, Keenu Gill, Tinaz Karbhari, Jasmine Titmuss, Heiley Lui, Charlotte Chan, Georgina Bradley, Nicole Fernandes, Tammy Chu

