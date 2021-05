BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Hong Kong Women’s T20 2021, Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets May 19 11:30 AM IST

Check here BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today’s Hong Kong Women’s T20 2021 Match 1. Also check the schedule of Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 1 between Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets: Amid a slew of ongoing T20, ODD and domestic cricket tournaments being played across the world. Cricket Hong Kong (CHK) will be organising one of their own with a three-match Women’s Premier League (WPL) T20 series to be played between the Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets squads. The first match of the tournament will commence on Wednesday, May 19 and will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, in Hong Kong. The T20 leg of the WPL follows on from the successful ODI series earlier this year. The Jade Jets emerged victorious 2-1 after two 35-over and one 40-over game.

Ahead of the match between Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets; here is everything you need to know:

BHS vs JJ Telecast

The WPLT20 2021 will not be broadcast in India

BHS vs JJ Live Streaming

The match between BHS vs JJ is available to be streamed live on Hong Kong Cricket Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

BHS vs JJ Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 19 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, in Hong Kong. The game will start at 11:30 AM IST.

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Connie Wong

Vice-captain: Jasmine Titmuss

Suggested Playing XI for BHS vs JJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jenefer Davies

Batswomen: Katy Gibbons, Tinaz Karbhari, Ruchita Venkatesh

All-rounders: Connie Wong, Jasmine Titmuss, Mariko Hill, Maryam Bibi

Bowlers: Alison Siu, Anum Ahmad, Betty Chan

BHS and JJ squads:

Bauhinia Stars: Kary Chan (C), Connie Wong, Shanzeen Shahzad, Jenefer Davies (WK), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Maryan Bibi, Maheen Haider, Jennifer Alumbro, Jaswinder Kaur, Emma Lai, Dorothea Chan, Amanda Cheung, Alison Siu, Anum Ahmad

Jade Jets: Jasmine Titmuss (C), Mariko Hill, Tinaz Kharbari, Rida Halder, Rajvir Kaur, Tammy Chu, Puil To, Keenu Gill, Katy Gibbons, Iqra Sahar, Chan Sau Ha, Betty Chan, Ashley Hung, Lemon Cheung

