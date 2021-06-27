BHS vs JJ Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Hong Kong Women’s T20 League Between Bauhinia Stars And Jade Jets, June 27, 7:00 AM IST, Mission Road Ground

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hong Kong Women’s T20 League Match between Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets: The Bauhinia Stars will lock horns with Jade Jets in the third match of Hong Kong Women’s T20 League on Sunday. The fixture will take place at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok and will kick off at 7:00 am IST.

So far, the Jade Jets have put up an impressive performance. They have excelled in all three departments – batting, bowling and fielding. The Jets have won the previous two games on the back of their strong top-order against the Bauhinia Stars. The Jets won the first games by seven wickets and in the second match, they registered a 17-run win over the Stars.

On the other hand, Bauhinia Stars, have had a dismal run in the event. They have failed in the batting and bowling department while their fielding have been a bit sloppy. And Sunday’s fixture is their last opportunity to shine and open their account in the league.

Ahead of the Hong Kong Women’s T20 League match between Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets; here is everything you need to know:

BHS vs JJ Telecast

The Hong Kong Women’s T20 League match between Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets will not be televised in India.

BHS vs JJ Live Streaming

The Hong Kong Women’s T20 League match between Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets can be live-streamed on the official YouTube and Facebook page of Hong Kong Cricket.

BHS vs JJ Match Details

The Hong Kong Women’s T20 League match between BHS vs JJ will be played on Sunday, June 27 at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok. The game will start at 7:00 am (IST).

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mariko Hill

Vice-captain - Keenu Gill

Suggested Playing XI for BHS vs JJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Hiu Ying Cheung

Batsmen: Tinaz Karbhari, Shanzeen Shahzad, Jaswinder Kaur

All-rounders: Mariko Hill, Jasmine Titmuss, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Keenu Gill

Bowlers: Betty Chan, Alison Siu, Maheen Haider

BHS vs JJ Probable XIs

Bauhinia Stars probable playing XI: Emma Lai, Shanzeen Shahzad (wk), Kary Chan (c), Maryam Bibi, Jennifer Alumbro, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Dorothea Chan, Jaswinder Kaur, Amanda Cheung, Alison Siu, Maheen Haider

Jade Jets probable playing XI: Pull To, Mariko Hill, Keenu Gill, Hiu Ying Cheung(wk), Jasmine Titmuss(c), Betty Chan, Tinaz Karbhari, Katy Gibbons, Charlotte Chan, Tammy Chu, Rajvir Kaur

