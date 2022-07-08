BHU vs TL Dream11 Team Prediction: Bhutan vs Thailand, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for BHU vs TL Quadrangular T20 Series, BHU vs TL match 12, July 9

BHU vs TL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s BHU vs TL Quadrangular T20 Series match 12 between Bhutan vs Thailand:

Bhutan and Thailand will be battling it out on Saturday in a match of the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The match will begin at 12:00 pm IST.

Bhutan managed to defeat Maldives by a small margin of 2 runs in their previous encounter. They are currently in the second position behind Malaysia. Ranjung Dorji and his men look favourites to make it to the final. Bhutan will be expecting more from their veteran batter Gakul Ghalley who has not really fired in this series.

Thailand, on the contrary, have had a very disappointing campaign so far. They are at the bottom of the table and have not managed to win even one of the 5 matches they have played till now. The inexperience of the players on the global stage is clearly visible. Skipper Chanchai Pengkumta will be looking to lead his side to their first win of the tournament on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Bhutan vs Thailand; here is everything you need to know:

BHU vs TL Telecast

The match between Malaysia and Bhutan will not be telecast in India.

BHU vs TL Live Streaming

The match between Malaysia and Bhutan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BHU vs TL Match Details

The BHU vs TL match will be played at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi on Saturday, July 9, at 12:00 pm IST.

BHU vs TL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sorawat Desungnoen

Vice-Captain: Thinley Jamtsho

Suggested Playing XI for BHU vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Manoj Adhikari, Phiriyapong Suanchuai

Batsmen: Thinley Jamtsho, Sorawat Desungnoen, Narawit Nuntarch

All-rounders: Suprit Pradhan, Ngawang Thinley, Chanchai Pengkumta

Bowlers: Sonam Yeshi, Kamron Senamontree, Namgay Thinley

Bhutan vs Thailand Possible Starting XI:

Bhutan Predicted Starting Line-up: Thinley Jamtsho, Namgang Chejay, Namgay Thinley, Jigme Singye (c), Gakul Ghalley, Manoj Adhikari (WK), Tenzin Wangchuk, Ngawang Thinley, Sonam Yeshi, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Suprit Pradhan

Thailand Predicted Starting Line-up: Sorawat Desungnoen, Chanchai Pengkumta (c) Narawit Nuntarch, Jeerasak, Vichanath Singh, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Kamron Senamontree, Thandon Buree, Khaniston Namchaikul, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk)

