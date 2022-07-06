BHU vs TL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 match, July 6, 8:00 AM IST

BHU vs TL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 match between Bhutan and Thailand: Bhutan and Thailand will be fighting a battle on Wednesday in the sixth match of the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. Both the teams are struggling with their form in the competition.

Bhutan made a dismal start to the T20 league. They lost their first two matches against Malaysia by 155 and 39 runs. After two losses, the team made a comeback. They defeated the Maldives by six wickets in their last match to open their account in the league. Namgay Thinley was the player of the match as he picked three wickets.

Coming to Thailand, they are yet to win a game in the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022. They lost their first game against the Maldives by seven wickets while their second defeat came against Malaysia by nine wickets. In both the games, the batting wasn’t up to the mark as Thailand scored 81 and 30 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between Bhutan and Thailand, here is everything you need to know:

BHU vs TL Telecast

Bhutan vs Thailand game will not be telecast in India.

BHU vs TL Live Streaming

The BHU vs TL fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BHU vs TL Match Details

Bhutan and Thailand will play against each other at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi at 8:00 AM IST on July 6, Wednesday.

BHU vs TL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Narawit Nuntarch

Vice-Captain – Namgay Thinley

Suggested Playing XI for BHU vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Manoj Adhikari, Phiriyapong Suanchuai

Batters: Thinley Jamtsho, Sorawat Desungnoen, Narawit Nuntarch

All-rounders: Suprit Pradhan, Ngawang Thinley, Chanchai Pengkumta

Bowlers: Sonam Yeshi, Kamron Senamontree, Namgay Thinley

BHU vs TL Probable XIs:

Bhutan: Thinley Jamtsho, Namgang Chejay, Namgay Thinley, Jigme Singye (C), Gakul Ghalley, Manoj Adhikari (WK), Tenzin Wangchuk, Ngawang Thinley, Sonam Yeshi, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Suprit Pradhan

Thailand: Sorawat Desungnoen, Narawit Nuntarch, Jeerasak, Vichanath Singh, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Kamron Senamontree, Thandon Buree, Khaniston Namchaikul, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk), Chanchai Pengkumta (c).

