BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 match, November 22, 3:00 PM IST

BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 match between Bhutan Women and Kuwait Women: In the third match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, Bhutan Women will be going up against Kuwait Women. The encounter will be hosted at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 3:00 PM IST on November 22, Monday. Both the teams will be hoping to deliver their best performances to make a place in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2021.

Bhutan Women are a relatively younger side in the competition and they will be keen on gaining experience from the tournament. The team has featured in just four T20 Internationals so far and are yet to secure a victory.

Kuwait Women, on the other hand, will have a better chance as compared to Bhutan Women. The team is coming after playing as many as 11 T20I matches. Out of 11 games, Kuwait have won only three fixtures.

Ahead of the match between Bhutan Women and Kuwait Women; here is everything you need to know:

BHU-W vs KU-W Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women match in India

BHU-W vs KU-W Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

BHU-W vs KU-W Match Details

Bhutan Women will be playing against Kuwait Women at the ICC Academy, Dubai at 3:00 PM IST on November 22, Monday.

BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dechen Wangmo

Vice-Captain- Priyada Murali

Suggested Playing XI for BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sonam Paldon

Batters: Zeefa Jilani, Siobhan Lee Gomez, Yshey Choden

All-rounders: Maryam Omar, Amna Sharif Tariq, Priyada Murali, Dechen Wangmo

Bowlers: Abdul Rashid Ahad, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Amir Azim

BHU-W vs KU-W Probable XIs:

Bhutan Women: Sonam Choden, Karma Dema, Sonam Paldon (wk), Yshey Choden (c), Ngawang Choden, Dechen Wangmo, Tshering Zangmo, Yeshey Wangmo, Anju Gurung, Tashi Cheki, Karma Samten

Kuwait Women: Aakriti Bose (wk), Zeefa Jilani, Siobhan Lee Gomez, Venora Shaina, Amna Sharif Tariq (c), Aaliya Hussain, Mariamma Hyder, Maria Jasvi, Shanti Balasubramani, Priyada Murali, Maryam Omar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here