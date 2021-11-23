BHU-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, November 23, 3:00 PM IST

BHU-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 match between Bhutan Women and Nepal Women: In the sixth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, Bhutan Women will be going up against Nepal Women. The encounter will be hosted at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 3:00 PM IST on November 23, Tuesday.

Bhutan Women delivered headline performance in their first game as they defeated Kuwait Women by 40 runs. Not much was expected from Bhutan considering their inexperience but the team made a strong statement by defeating Kuwait. Batting first, Bhutan posted 114 runs and then restricted the opposition to 74 runs to collect two crucial points.

Nepal Women, on the other hand, started their campaign in a contrasting manner. The team was thrashed by Hong Kong Women by six wickets in their first match. Nepal failed to defend 104 runs in ten overs to hand an easy win to Hong Kong. Coming to play on Tuesday, Nepal will be hoping to turn things around and register their first win in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Bhutan Women and Nepal Women; here is everything you need to know:

BHU-W vs NP-W Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women match in India.

BHU-W vs NP-W Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

BHU-W vs NP-W Match Details

Bhutan Women will be playing against Nepal Women at the ICC Academy, Dubai at 3:00 PM IST on November 23, Tuesday.

BHU-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sabnam Rai

Vice-Captain: Yshey Choden

Suggested Playing XI for BHU-W vs NP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sonam Paldon, Kajal Shrestha

Batters: Indu Barma, Yshey Choden, Indu Barma

Allrounders: Kabita Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, Tshering Zangmo, Dechen Wangmo

Bowlers: Sabnam Rai, Karma Samten, Saraswati Kumari

BHU-W vs NP-W Probable XIs

Bhutan Women: Tshering Zangmo, Pema Seldon, Ngawang Choden, Sonam Paldon, Dechen Wangmo, Yeshey Choden (c), Sonam Choden, Yeshey Wangmo, Tshering Yangchen, Anju Gurung, Karma Samten

Nepal Women: Kajal Shrestha, Indu Barma, Kabita Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, Rubina Chhetry (c), Sabnam Rai, Sarita Magar, Apsari Begam, Kabita Joshi, Saraswati Kumari, Karuna Bhandari

