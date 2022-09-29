'Bhul Jaao Ab World Cup': Netizens Dejected as Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get Ruled Out of T20 WC with Injury

Social media was set ablaze after several media reports stated that ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to be ruled out of the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022. If the reports are believed, the right-arm quick suffered a back stress fracture and needs to head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

Bumrah’s absence had already made the team pay a huge price in the Asia Cup 2022. It was his back injury that kept him away from the continental championship. He was declared fit and hence, was named in the squads for the T20 world and the series against Australia and South Africa.

ALSO READ | Huge Blow For India As Jasprit Bumrah Out of T20 World Cup: Report

After featuring in the final T20I against the defending World Champions in Hyderabad, Bumrah didn’t travel to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa. On Wednesday, the BCCI stated that he was ruled out of the game against the Proteas as the pacer ‘complained of back pain’.

And now, when news agencies are coming up with reports of him getting ruled out of the T20 World Cup as well, the netizens lost their calm. While most cricket fans expressed disappointment, many felt that it could be an opportunity for Team India to prove their calibre in the showpiece event.

Here’s how they reacted:

No Jasprit Bumrah would mean #T20WorldCup2022 will go ahead without one of its main events & also another reminder of how despite all the developments in the field of strength & conditioning in cricket, stress fractures to the back still remain the fast bowler’s arch nemesis — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 29, 2022

India will be without their two of the most important players at the T20 World Cup – first Ravindra Jadeja and now Jasprit Bumrah. It’s gonna be a huge challenge in Australia for India! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 29, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah injured. Might take 4-6 months to recover Jofra Archer injured. Might take a few months to recover Mumbai Indians fans right now 😑 pic.twitter.com/RtP2w7jFcm — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) September 29, 2022

Current situation of all Indian fans after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are unavailable for T20 World Cup :#T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/VYad1SB9YP — Utsav 💙 (@utsav045) September 29, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah and India out of the T20 World cup together. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 29, 2022

First Ravindra Jadeja and now Jasprit Bumrah…#T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Y07VkDLcnS — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) September 29, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022. Bhul jaao ab world up 💔 #JaspritBumrah pic.twitter.com/trVKgJv1kc — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 29, 2022

Won a world cup with Sreesanth RP Singh and Irfan Pathan!

Sure Bumrah missing is a massive loss, Think about it, good to go for the first time as underdogs ! What worse can happen, may be another group stage elimination! Amidst the ruins and ashes, may be a new hero emerges! — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) September 29, 2022

Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/0k4VAPY3US — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 29, 2022

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, the Indian cricket board is yet to release an official statement on the development. India have the likes of Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami as the only seam-bowling options in the standbys. Since Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have many similarities, it is quite likely that Shami will be named as Bumrah’s replacement in the squad.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here