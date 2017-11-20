India vs Sri Lanka: Bhuvneshwar And Dhawan Released From Team For Second Test

A statement released by BCCI read," Mr. Kumar will not take any further part in the ongoing Paytm Test series against Sri Lanka and the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Vijay Shankar as his replacement. Mr. Dhawan is available for selection for the third Test."
Earlier in the day, India almost pulled off a miraculous victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens on Monday, thanks to Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/8) and Mohammed Shami's (2/34) lion-hearted effort after Virat Kohli's 50th international ton helped the hosts set the visitors a stiff target of 231 runs.
Then, India's lethal pace duo of Bhuvneshwar and Shami got into the thick of things, removing Sri Lanka's openers within the first four overs. Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) and Dimuth Karunaratne (1) both chopped onto their stumps from Bhuvneshwar and Shami respectively. They set the tone to restrict Lanka to 75/7.
In the third innings, it was Virat Kohli who came to the hosts' rescue as the Indian captain showed why he is considered one of the best batsmen in world cricket at the moment. Kohli was at his brutal best in challenging conditions, with the pitch still having some spice, as he reached his 18th Test ton off just 119 balls, with 12 fours and 2 maximums. Kohli reached his 50th international century in style with a six and immediately declared the innings when unbeaten on 104.
India Test squad for the second Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar.
