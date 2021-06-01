Bhuvneshwar Kumar And His Wife in Quarantine After Displaying COVID-19 Symptoms

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife Nupur Nagar are reportedly quarantining at their residence in Merrut as a precautionary measure after exhibiting symptoms of being infected with the coronavirus. The news comes days after Bhuvneshwar’s mother was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus.

The couple though is undergoing treatment at home even though various reports claim that it’s not confirmed whether they have actually tested positive. Following her mother’s positive report on May 21, the rest of the family also underwent tests but returned negative.

Last month Bhuvneshwar’s father Kiran Pal Singh had passed away after battling liver cancer. He was 63.

The right-arm pacer isn’t part of the India Test squad that’s due to depart on Wednesday to UK for the final of the World Test Championship (June 18) followed by a a five-match series against England in August.

However, he is expected to travel with India’s’ limited-overs squad for a limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka expected to be held in July. There are reports that the 31-year-old is also a captaincy candidate alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Bhuvneshwar has played 21 Tests, 117 ODIs and 48 T20Is so far since making his India debut in December 2012. He has taken a combined 246 wickets in them.

He has been plagued by various injuries that has majorly impacted his international career.

He made his international return earlier this year during the home series against England playing five T20Is and three ODIs.

There was a report that claimed the senior bowler has lost his appetite to play Test cricket but in a tweet, Bhuvi slammed the claims, advising to not write assumptions based on sources.

“There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same. Suggestion – please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”!” he had tweeted.

