- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar And His Wife in Quarantine After Displaying COVID-19 Symptoms
India cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife are in quarantine after they appeared to be having coronavirus symptoms.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: June 1, 2021, 9:45 AM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife Nupur Nagar are reportedly quarantining at their residence in Merrut as a precautionary measure after exhibiting symptoms of being infected with the coronavirus. The news comes days after Bhuvneshwar’s mother was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus.
The couple though is undergoing treatment at home even though various reports claim that it’s not confirmed whether they have actually tested positive. Following her mother’s positive report on May 21, the rest of the family also underwent tests but returned negative.
Last month Bhuvneshwar’s father Kiran Pal Singh had passed away after battling liver cancer. He was 63.
The right-arm pacer isn’t part of the India Test squad that’s due to depart on Wednesday to UK for the final of the World Test Championship (June 18) followed by a a five-match series against England in August.
However, he is expected to travel with India’s’ limited-overs squad for a limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka expected to be held in July. There are reports that the 31-year-old is also a captaincy candidate alongside Shikhar Dhawan.
Bhuvneshwar has played 21 Tests, 117 ODIs and 48 T20Is so far since making his India debut in December 2012. He has taken a combined 246 wickets in them.
He has been plagued by various injuries that has majorly impacted his international career.
He made his international return earlier this year during the home series against England playing five T20Is and three ODIs.
There was a report that claimed the senior bowler has lost his appetite to play Test cricket but in a tweet, Bhuvi slammed the claims, advising to not write assumptions based on sources.
“There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same. Suggestion – please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”!” he had tweeted.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking