India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
After a few bright days, Manchester was back to a familiar atmosphere as rain came down heavily through Tuesday (June 25). It washed out India's scheduled practice session at the Old Trafford ground, forcing a few members to take to the indoor nets to have a hit.

But in good news for India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to bowling after injuring his hamstring in the match against Pakistan in the same venue on June 16. Bhuvneshwar missed the following game against Afghanistan in Southampton.

Bhuvneshwar, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja were the only four players to attend the optional session. The support staff easily outnumbered the players - the coaching staff of Ravi Shastri, Bharath Arun, Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar, the two throwdown specialists, three selectors, the managar, physio and masseur were all present.

Kohli, Vijay and Jadeja had a hit with the bat, alternating between throwdowns and bowling machines. Vijay, in particular, had long chats with batting coach Bangar and head coach Shastri.

Bhuvneshwar returning to bowling is a positive step towards full recovery, but it's unlikely that he will play against West Indies on Thursday. With Mohammed Shami stepping in and picking up a four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, against Afghanistan, India are unlikely to change their combination.

Rain forced groundsmen to keep the pitch and square undercover through the day. The forecast is expected to improve over the next two days, with bright sunshine expected on the game-day.

India, who have four wins from five matches with one game washed out, are scheduled to practise from 2pm local time on Wednesday.

