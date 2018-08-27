Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Declared Fit, To Play in India A Quadrangular Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 27, 2018, 6:33 PM IST
India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been declared fit and will be a part of the ongoing India A quadrangular series. Kumar had been out of action for over a month due to a lower-back issue. The 28-year-old who was originally included in the ODI series against England, missed out the first two matches. In the third encounter he bowled seven overs and gave away 49 runs.

Subsequently, he was left out for the Test series against England too.

Earlier, she had missed Nidahas Trophy and one-off Test Afghanistan due to the same issue.

BCCI tweeted about his status.


(More to Follow)

First Published: August 27, 2018, 6:19 PM IST
