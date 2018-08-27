Bhuvneshwar Kumar Declared Fit, To Play in India A Quadrangular Series

Loading...
Subsequently, he was left out for the Test series against England too.
Earlier, she had missed Nidahas Trophy and one-off Test Afghanistan due to the same issue.
BCCI tweeted about his status.
UPDATE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been declared fit & will be a part of the India A squad in the ongoing Quadrangular series. He will feature in the side's next fixture against South Africa A. pic.twitter.com/4TXF7jBU9i— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 27, 2018
(More to Follow)
First Published: August 27, 2018, 6:19 PM IST