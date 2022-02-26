'Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has Picked Himself up': Sunil Gavaskar Feels Senior Pacer Not Resting on His Laurels

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar heaped huge praise on senior India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his impressive outings in the recent matches against West Indies and Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar was put under a lot of scanners following his underwhelming show in South Africa. He faced a lot of scrutiny from former cricketers and critics as several were in favour of picking other players over him. The 32-year-old even lost his place in the ODI squad for the West Indies series but he bounced back in an emphatic way in the shortest format.

In the first T20I against Sri Lanka, Bhuvneshwar claimed two wickets for just 9 runs in 2 overs.

Gavaskar, who criticized Bhuvneshwar after the South Africa tour, lauded the paceman for his inspiring performance and said that nobody can take his place for granted.

“He is again making a point. Yes, he had a pretty ordinary series in South Africa. But he has come back well. Again, look at the competition, nobody can take his place for granted. He has been a senior bowler for such a long time, the moment he slipped a little bit and questions were asked about him, he has picked himself up," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

The legendary cricketer further talked about Bhuvneshwar’s temperament and said that the pacer is working hard to get his place in India’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“He hasn’t gone into a shell, thinking ‘oh what is going to happen?’. He has worked harder, he has looked at his bowling and he is trying to get better with every passing day. And that’s what is important. He is not resting on his laurels. He is saying with the extra pace and the bounce that I will get in Australia, he will in the frame," he added.

Meanwhile, After a thumping victory in the first T20I, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to continue the winning momentum and clinch the three-match series when they face Sri Lanka in the second T20l on Saturday.

