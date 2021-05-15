'Bhuvneshwar Kumar Just Doesn't Want to Play Test Cricket Anymore. That Drive has Gone Missing'

India is all set to tour England and there are talks of how Virat Kohli and his men have a superb bowling line up in place. They might have the likes of Ishant and Umesh but there is one name missing, Bhuvneswar Kumar who unlike all of them is probably the biggest swinger of them all. Just imagine, had he played in England he would have caused a havoc in English ranks. Now, a report in Times of India has quoted some sources saying that Bhuvi is no longer interested in playing Test cricket.

‘Bhuvneshwar just doesn’t want to play Test cricket anymore. That drive has gone missing,’ they were quoted as saying. The reports states further: “Those who have seen him from close insist he brought in a huge change in his work-drills a couple of seasons ago, doing away with heavy weight training, falling to the lure of the white-ball comfort and avoiding those hours of long spells that are so integral to red-ball cricket. “‘To be honest, the selectors don’t even see Bhuvi hungry for 10 overs, forget Test cricket. It’s Team India’s loss no doubt, because if one bowler should have made it to England, it should have been him.'”

Now with Bhuvi not in thick of things, the question is who is going to share the workload if anything happens to any of the pacers. Ishant Sharma’s recent track-record is not well. “Ishant has been the backbone of India’s attack, and rightly so, but when was the last time he worked his way through an entire series? Injury relapses and niggles have been a constant irritant. That will leave the bulk of the responsibility on two pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami,” TOI was quoted some sources as saying.

