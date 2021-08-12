Bhuvneshwar Kumar Just Got Trolled With A Covid-19 Reference. Guess Who Did It?

Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar may be the best in his profession, but when it comes to drawing a mehendi design on his wife Nupur Nagar’s palm, he has a long way of practice to attend. The bowler, freshly back from his Sri Lanka tour must have been thinking of chilling at home for a bit, but looks like his wife took up the responsibility of keeping him in the headlines, and for a completely different reason. On Wednesday, Nupur shared a hilarious picture on her Instagram profile, giving us a sneak peek of their couple-time together and it is making us laugh out loud.

In the collage, one is a picture of a mehendi design drawn by Nupur herself, and the other one is a design that Bhuvneshwar made on her palm. Nupur made a reference to the COVID-19 virus’ biological structure and compared the Bhuvneswar-drawn mehendi to the same. “Made by husband. It looks like corona,” Nupur added the caption on her Instagram story. LOL.

The story has already gone massively viral and has been amusing Bhuvneshwar’s fans. Even though the bowler has not responded to the troll initiated by his wife, as of yet, but we can only expect him to come up with something extremely witty in some time - he is after all known for his hilarious offbeat responses.

Meanwhile, Nupur joined her husband Bhuvneshwar on his Sri Lanka tour to play the T20I series. A few weeks ago, Nupur shared her view of a Sri Lankan beach, from her resort’s window. In the video, lush green spread can be seen, lining the sea in the distance. Sharing the eye-soothing video, Nupur wrote the caption, “Good morning from Sri Lanka.” Cricketer Wriddhiman Saha’s wife Romi Mitra aptly identified the place and the view - she commented, “Taj Colombo.”

Take a look at Nupur’s view of Sri Lanka, here:

Bhuvneshwar and Nupur are childhood friends who eventually fell in love and got married in November 2017.

