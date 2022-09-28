Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Too Much Cricket; Harshal Patel Has Limitations - Ex India Cricketer on Indian Bowling

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Too Much Cricket; Harshal Patel Has Limitations – Ex India Cricketer on Indian BowlingWith T20 World Cup very close, India has another thing to ponder upon and that is their death bowling woes. Right from the Asia Cup, India’s death bowling specialists were not up to the mark. Be it Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s penultimate overs against Pakistan and Sri Lanka or be it his performance against Australia in the 1st and 3rd T20I, Rohit Sharma had a lot to think about. Even with Bumrah’s return, the situation hasn’t changed that much as India continued to plunder runs.

For instance in Hyderbad, Australia were 123/6 at the end of the 15th over.

Needless to say, both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel are not in their best form; nonetheless, they are India’s frontline pacers alongside Bumrah. Should that ring an alarm bell in the dressing room?

Well, former India cricketer and popular cricket pundit Sanjay Manjrekar doesn’t think so as he feels Bhuvi has been playing a lot of cricket of late.

“With Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it’s never a very simple answer but you’ve got to give one of the simple answers and one of the main reasons why Bhuvi seems to be off the boil – is playing too much cricket. In the sense, that he’s played all the matches coming into this series as well,” Manjrekar told SPORTS18.

However, when asked about Patel, Manjrekar minced no words and said that he does have some limitations as a bowler.

“So, I’m going to put down Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s current performance to just match fatigue. Harshal Patel has limitations as a seam bowler, but India must look as one of the third seamer options and must look at a couple of others as options and I keep stressing on Mohammed Shami as the other option,” Manjrekar added.



As India take on South Africa in the 1st T20I, all eyes will be on Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah as Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rested.

