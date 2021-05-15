Bhuvneshwar Kumar Slams Suggestions That He Doesn't Want to Play Test Cricket Again

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar clarified that he always prepares for all three formats and slammed reports that suggested that he does not want to play Test cricket anymore. Bhuvneshwar took to Twitter and wrote: “There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same. Suggestion – please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”!”

Sacked Coach WV Raman Cries Foul, Alleges Smear Campaign Against Him

A report in Times of India had quoted sources saying that Bhuvneshwar is no longer interested in playing Test cricket.

Cameron Bancroft Drops Bombshell, Hints Bowlers Knew of Ball-Tampering

“Bhuvneshwar just doesn’t want to play Test cricket anymore. That drive has gone missing,’ they were quoted as saying. The reports states further: “Those who have seen him from close insist he brought in a huge change in his work-drills a couple of seasons ago, doing away with heavy weight training, falling to the lure of the white-ball comfort and avoiding those hours of long spells that are so integral to red-ball cricket. “‘To be honest, the selectors don’t even see Bhuvi hungry for 10 overs, forget Test cricket. It’s Team India’s loss no doubt, because if one bowler should have made it to England, it should have been him.'”

Questions were raised when Bhuvneshwar was ignored by the selectors for the squads for the ICC World Test Championship final and the five-Test series in England that follows. Bhuvneshwar being a swing bowler who has had success in England, expectations were that he would be a part of the squad.

Bhuvneshwar has played 21 Tests, picking up 63 wickets. He last played a Test in 2018, against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here