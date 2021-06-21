Bhuvneshwar Kumar Trends on Twitter After India Pacers Fail to Make Early Inroads in World Test Championship Final

In the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Indian team had to wait for some time before getting their first breakthrough.

New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham appeared quite comfortable in playing their shots and went on the backfoot, whenever required.

Conway and Latham negotiated long spells from all three India pacers - Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. Of the three, only Ishant was able to get a little movement while the other two, failed to extract anything out of the pitch.

In the 34th over of the first innings, it was offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin who got India their first wicket in the form of Latham. India captain Virat Kohli, who was at the extra cover, timed his perfect jump and caught hold of the ball to send bacl Latham.

However, the Kiwi openers kept the pacers at bay for a quiet a long period of time.

With India struggling to get early wickets, Indian cricket fans began posting about how they are missing Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Mohammed Siraj who are famous for their ability to swing the ball.

While Bhuvneshwar wasn’t picked for the England tour, Siraj is part of the squad but not picked in the playing XI.

Several fans suggested that in the present conditions, India needed someone like Bhuvi who is known for swing.

They highlighted that Bhuvi would have been lethal in these conditions and called him the first choice bowler of India in England.

Som fans also rued Siraj failing to make the cut as the conditions in Southampton would also have been favourable to his style of bowling.

One of the users wrote that going by the swing Siraj gets, he should have been playing.

India is badly missing Bhuvneshwar Kumar here. Bumrah, Ishant and Shami are seam bowlers and not swing,Bhuvi might not have the pace but he is effective in these conditions #WTCFinal21— Aditya (@CAA_256) June 20, 2021

Bhuvi is the First choice bowler for India in England, still wasn't selected even for tour…Absolute Blunder by BCCI, biggest blunder than not selecting Rayudu for WC 19.— venkat raghav (@venkatraghav1) June 20, 2021

Going by form and the swing he gets, I believe Suraj should have been in the team in place of Jadeja, NZ has many left handers to negate a left arm bowler.— Neha Pandey (@NehaPan16898965) June 20, 2021

Siraj should have in the team in place of bumrah. Bumrah has lost his in swing in recent times which was his strength. #WTCFinal21— suwar (@SuwarBhaskar) June 20, 2021

India need a 4th seamer badlyin these conditions.#Bhuvi must have played this match#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/XzKxkl4YrD— வம்பு 2.0 (@writter_vambu) June 20, 2021

After bad light interrupted the game on Day 3, New Zealand finished on 101 for the loss of two wickets.

Ashwin and Ishant got a wicket each.

