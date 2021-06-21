CricketNext

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Trends on Twitter After India Pacers Fail to Make Early Inroads in World Test Championship Final

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (AFP Photo)

With India pacer failing to make early inroads, Bhuvi began a top trend on Twitter.

In the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Indian team had to wait for some time before getting their first breakthrough.

New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham appeared quite comfortable in playing their shots and went on the backfoot, whenever required.

Conway and Latham negotiated long spells from all three India pacers - Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. Of the three, only Ishant was able to get a little movement while the other two, failed to extract anything out of the pitch.

In the 34th over of the first innings, it was offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin who got India their first wicket in the form of Latham. India captain Virat Kohli, who was at the extra cover, timed his perfect jump and caught hold of the ball to send bacl Latham.

However, the Kiwi openers kept the pacers at bay for a quiet a long period of time.

With India struggling to get early wickets, Indian cricket fans began posting about how they are missing Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Mohammed Siraj who are famous for their ability to swing the ball.

While Bhuvneshwar wasn’t picked for the England tour, Siraj is part of the squad but not picked in the playing XI.

Several fans suggested that in the present conditions, India needed someone like Bhuvi who is known for swing.

They highlighted that Bhuvi would have been lethal in these conditions and called him the first choice bowler of India in England.

Som fans also rued Siraj failing to make the cut as the conditions in Southampton would also have been favourable to his style of bowling.

One of the users wrote that going by the swing Siraj gets, he should have been playing.

After bad light interrupted the game on Day 3, New Zealand finished on 101 for the loss of two wickets.

Ashwin and Ishant got a wicket each.

first published:June 21, 2021, 11:51 IST