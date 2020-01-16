Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Bhuvneshwar to Train at NCA After Hernia Surgery in London, Shaw Passed Fit

Bhuvneshwar Kumar underwent a sports hernia surgery in London on January 11 and will continue his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, the BCCI said on Thursday.

Cricketnext Staff |January 16, 2020, 12:05 PM IST
Bhuvneshwar to Train at NCA After Hernia Surgery in London, Shaw Passed Fit

Bhuvneshwar Kumar underwent a sports hernia surgery in London on January 11 and will continue his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, the BCCI said on Thursday.

Bhuvneshwar has been out of action for more than a month after he was ruled out of the ODI series against West Indies. He last played for India in the T20I series against West Indies in early December.

Prior to that, Bhuvneshwar had missed the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh owing to injury. There's no clarity on when he will return to full fitness.

"Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar travelled to London on 9th January and underwent a successful sports hernia surgery on 11th January. He was assisted by Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar. Bhuvneshwar will now return to India and commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru," the BCCI release said.

Meanwhile, the board also confirmed that opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has completely recovered from the left shoulder injury he suffered while fielding in a Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai.

Shaw has been made available for all formats of the game and left for New Zealand to join the India A squad. He will now be back in contention for the third opener's slot in the India Test squad for the New Zealand series.

