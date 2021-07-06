Bhuvneshwar XI Beats Dhawan XI in India’s Intra-Squad T20 Match in Sri Lanka

Indian team’s preparations for the upcoming white-ball matches against Sri Lanka are in full swing with the touring party playing an intra-squad T20 match on Monday. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been named as the captain and vice-captain for the tour respectively, were nominated skippers for the practice match.

Bhuvneshwar-led team went on to successfully chase down a target of 155 in 17 overs to emerge victorious. Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat first and his team’s innings was powered by a solid opening contribution from uncapped Ruturaj Gaikwad who hit 30-odd runs and is hoping to make his India debut on the tour.

However, the star of Dhawan’s XI was Manish Pandey who struck 63 - the highest individual score of the innings on a hot and punishing day. It was his effort that guided the team to a decent 154.

Bhuvneshwar was the pick of his team’s bowlers ending with figures of 2/23 from his quota of four overs.

In reply, powered by a fifty from Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar’s men sailed to the target without breaking a sweat. The foundation of the successful chase was laid by the opening pair of Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw as they added 60-odd runs.

Paras Mhambrey, the bowling coach for the tour, summarized the contest in a video shared by BCCI on its social media handles.

“The two nominated captains from today’s game were Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shikhar won the toss and elected to bat first. His team managed to score 150-odd in the allotted 20 overs. There were useful contributions from Ruturaj, who scored 30-odd runs, and Manish Pandey, the highest scorer with 63. It was a very hot day, a hard day, and everyone appreciated Manish for his contribution," Mhambrey said.

“Bhuvi’s (Bhuvneshwar) team could manage to chase that easily in the 17th over, with Suryakumar who got fifty-plus. There were a couple of useful contributions from Devdutt and Prithvi Shaw as well, putting up a 60-run opening partnership," he added.

