Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

416 (146.2)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

166 (55.2)

Australia lead by 447 runs, MIN. 81.2 Overs Left Today
Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

308/6 (97.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

4/1 (4.0)

Pakistan trail by 304 runs, MIN. 87.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

Bhuvneshwar's Injury Went Undetected Despite Three Scans at Private Hospital: Report

India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been detected with sports hernia and the 29-year-old is all set to miss the ODI series against the West Indies and next year’s tour to New Zealand.

Cricketnext Staff |December 15, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
Bhuvneshwar's Injury Went Undetected Despite Three Scans at Private Hospital: Report

India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been detected with sports hernia and the 29-year-old is all set to miss the ODI series against the West Indies and next year’s tour to New Zealand.

According to a report in the Times of India, some more details about the nature of injury and how it went undetected, have emerged.

The bowler was made to go through three different scans at a private hospital in Bangalore, while recovering at the NCA, but the injury went undetected. Despite being in severe pain, he was declared fit for play.

“It took the physiotherapist of the Indian team no time to come up with the correct diagnosis. He is in such bad shape right now that forget four overs, he can’t even bowl one. How could a player who is clearly not in shape to be on the field, and who requires surgery, be rushed into the team?”

The BCCI is in possession of all the medical records of Bhuvneshwar and the matter could be discussed with board’s president Sourav Ganguly and NCA director Rahul Dravid.

The report further states that the bowler was made to go through different scans at YOS Healthcare, a private sports medicine clinic in Bangalore.

“Credit has to go to the team support staff that helped detect this in no time. Bhuvi could play a vital role in India’s T20 campaign. Thankfully there is time for him to recover fully and get some matches under the belt during the IPL,” sources added.

The entire process has left Bhuvneshwar miffed, and people close to the bowler reveal that he would never depend on the NCA. In fact he has conveyed the same to team management.

“You have to look at it from his point of view. He is terrified. Imagine, had he continued playing. At some point, there’d have been a complete breakdown. We sincerely hope the president and the secretary will get to the bottom of this matter,” sources said.

bcciBhuvneshwar Kumarindia vs west indies 2019nca

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more