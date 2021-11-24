BI vs DAD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, November 25, 12:45 pm IST

Birbhum Ironman vs Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur Dream11, BI vs DAD Dream11 Latest Update, BI vs DAD Dream11 Win, BI vs DAD Dream11 App, BI vs DAD Dream11 2021, BI vs DAD Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, BI vs DAD Dream11 Live Streaming

BI vs DAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Birbhum Ironman and Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur:

Birbhum Ironman will be battling it out against Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal on November 25, Thursday at 12:45 pm IST. Thursday’s second Bengal T20 encounter is likely to be an exciting one as both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Birbhum Ironman played against Bankura Horses in the curtain-raiser of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. Ironman shocked Horses in the first match as they successfully scored 86 runs while batting second to win the game by five wickets.

Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur are on a two-match winning streak. The team defeated Murshidabad Nawab in the first match followed by a victory over Bankura Horses. With two victories, Dare Devil are currently atop the standings.

Ahead of the match between Birbhum Ironman and Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur; here is everything you need to know:

BI vs DAD Telecast

There will be no telecast of the BI vs DAD match in India.

BI vs DAD Live Streaming

The Birbhum Ironman vs Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur game will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

BI vs DAD Match Details

The Birbhum Ironman vs Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on November 25, Thursday.

BI vs DAD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Subham Goswami

Vice-Captain- Sandip Das

Suggested Playing XI for BI vs DAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pritam Basak

Batters: Pradunya Sarkar, Indrajit Orang, Samir Shil, Sandip Das

All-rounders: Agniswar Das, Subhrajit Das, Ankit Das

Bowlers: Sachin Kumar Singh, Subham Goswami, Sayan Saha

BI vs DAD Probable XIs:

Birbhum Ironman: Agniswar Das, Anjanava Saha, Indrajit Orang, Krishnendu Bhuimali, Soumyadeep Sharma, Tapabrata Mondal, Bijoy Kisku, Raghab Tibriwala, Sachin Kumar Singh, Subham Goswami, Subhrajit Das

Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur: Intekhab Alam, Mintu Sarkar, Pritam Basak, Provat Das, Samir Shil, Ankit Das, Pradunya Sarkar, Rik Das, Sandip Das, Sayan Saha, Prantik Biswas

