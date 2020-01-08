Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 38, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 08 January, 2020

1ST INN

Dhaka Platoon *

88/4 (13.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers

Toss won by Rangpur Rangers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 3: NAM VS OMA

live
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 4: UAE VS NAM

upcoming
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202011:30 IST

2nd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202023:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Bid For Warne's Baggy Green Crosses AUD 500,000

Shane Warne's Baggy Green, which the spin legend had put on acution has crossed AUD 500,000, with two days still remaining for the bidding. The auction is being held to raise funds for the bushfire that has hit large parts of Australia.

Cricketnext Staff |January 8, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
Bid For Warne's Baggy Green Crosses AUD 500,000

Sydney:Shane Warne's Baggy Green, which the spin legend had put on acution has crossed AUD 500,000, with two days still remaining for the bidding. The auction is being held to raise funds for the bushfire that has hit large parts of Australia.

Apart from Warne, Australian fast bowling great Jeff Thomson too has decided to auction his Baggy Green.

"I don't have much of my memorabilia left, so these two items are quite rare and special," Thomson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"It's hard to say what these pieces may go for, but I just hope that they can raise some decent funds that will really make a difference for all of those in need right now," he added.

Thomson played in an era where Australia's Test cricketers were given a cap at the start of every series or tour, rather than the one cap each cricketer keeps for life.

Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short said they will donate AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) to support bushfire victims.

(With PTI inputs)

australian bushfireOff The FieldShane Warne

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

NAM v UAE
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more