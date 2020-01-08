Bid For Warne's Baggy Green Crosses AUD 500,000

Sydney:Shane Warne's Baggy Green, which the spin legend had put on acution has crossed AUD 500,000, with two days still remaining for the bidding. The auction is being held to raise funds for the bushfire that has hit large parts of Australia.
Apart from Warne, Australian fast bowling great Jeff Thomson too has decided to auction his Baggy Green.
"I don't have much of my memorabilia left, so these two items are quite rare and special," Thomson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"It's hard to say what these pieces may go for, but I just hope that they can raise some decent funds that will really make a difference for all of those in need right now," he added.
Thomson played in an era where Australia's Test cricketers were given a cap at the start of every series or tour, rather than the one cap each cricketer keeps for life.
Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short said they will donate AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) to support bushfire victims.
(With PTI inputs)
