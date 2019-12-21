Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Pakistan lead by 95 runs, MIN. 64.0 Overs Left Today
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

0/0 (0.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 6, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

0/1 (1.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Big Bash Game in Doubt Due to Bushfire Smoke in Canberra

Smoke from bushfires raging across eastern Australia has thrown Saturday's Big Bash League cricket match in Canberra in doubt due to air quality concerns.

Reuters |December 21, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Big Bash Game in Doubt Due to Bushfire Smoke in Canberra

Smoke from bushfires raging across eastern Australia has thrown Saturday's Big Bash League cricket match in Canberra in doubt due to air quality concerns for players and fans.

Organisers were monitoring conditions at Canberra's Manuka Oval ahead of the match between the Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers scheduled for 6:10 p.m. local time (0710 GMT) on Saturday.

"The safety of players, fans and staff remains our number one priority," organisers said in a statement.

"In the event that visibility and/or air quality is deemed unsuitable for play decisions regarding the match will be made in accordance with BBL Playing Conditions and communicated via Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Strikers and BBL channels."

Organisers said match officials would discuss conditions in their medical briefing with teams an hour before play.

If the match gets called off, the teams split the points.

Close to 100 fires were burning across Australia's eastern state of New South Wales on Saturday of which six were characterised as "emergency level".

Earlier this month, players complained of "toxic" conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground during a Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Queensland which was blanketed in a smoky haze.

Australia's sports federations were forced to postpone a number of youth matches across New South Wales two weeks ago.

Australia has been fighting wildfires for weeks, with blazes destroying more than 700 homes and nearly 3 million acres (1.2 million hectares) of bushland.

BBLBig Bash Leaguebushfirescanberra

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more