Big Bash League 2020-21: Ben Laughlin Takes Stunning Catch, Wows Fans and Commentators Alike

Brisbane Heat's Ben Laughlin made heads turn with a stunning catch during the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). His absolute stunner effort on the field helped dismiss Michael Neser of Adelaide Strikers. It was the penultimate delivery of the 18th over of the Strikers' innings during the clash between the Strikers and Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Friday. As Laughlin executed the one-handed screamer, he went sprinting on the ground in delight.

Marnus Labuschagne swept a low full-toss delivery outside the off-stump but Neser didn’t time well and failed to clear the leg-side boundary. The ball went high and seemed like Neser’s attempt would turn out to be successful in making its way to the ropes. However, Laughlin, who was at long-on, covered some distance on the ground and took full advantage of the opportunity. He showed great presence of mind as he timed his full-length dive with brute force to complete a sharp and perfect catch. Seeing his teammate’s memorable effort, Labuschagne was overjoyed and ran towards him for celebrations.

The video of this incredible catch was posted by the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia. Take a look.

Batting first, the Travis Head-led Strikers managed to post 130 for 7 in 20 overs. In reply, Brisbane Heat needed 53 runs off 50 deliveries after 11.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

With 36 points from 14 matches on the back of nine wins and five defeats, the Sixers finished on top of the league standings. Perth Scorchers, who are next, registered eight victories and five losses and accumulated 32 points from the 14 number of games played. Sydney Thunder, the third team on the league standings, registered eight wins and six defeats,have 31 points from 14 clashes. Brisbane Heat finished on the fourth spot, earning 29 points from 14 matches recorded seven wins and losses each. Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers will be battling it out in the Qualifier at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.