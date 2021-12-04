Big Bash League 2021-22: Here is the Complete Schedule and Full Squads for 11th Season of BBL

Defending champions Sydney Sixers will kick off the proceedings of the 11th edition of the Big Bash League on Sunday when they face Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground. As in the last 10 editions of the tournament, eight teams will be up against each other in a round-robin format in 56 games.

The top four teams will move to the knockout round of the tournament, which comprises five games – Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and the Final. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on January 28 and the venue is yet to be announced.

Out of 61, 56 matches will be played during the group stage in the span of just 46 days.

During Australia’s lucrative T20 league, some of the top stars of the country in Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Mitch Marsh will be in action for their respective teams.

Complete Squads:

Adelaide Strikers: George Garton (England), Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Spencer Johnson, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett (England), Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Tom Abell (England), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Chris Lynn, Michael Neser, Jimmy Pierson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Mark Steketee, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Scott Boland, Harry Brook (England), Tim David, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, Tom Rogers, D’Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson (England), Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand (India), Zak Evans, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley (England)

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (England), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchcliffe, Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Tom O’Connell, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa

Perth Scorchers: Laurie Evans (England), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Aston Turner, Andrew Tye

Sydney Sixers: Dan Christian, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England)

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Sam Billings (England), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Saqib Mahmood (England), Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Here is the complete schedule of BBL 2021-22:

December 05: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars, venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (time: 14:05 IST)

December 06: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat, venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra, (time: 13:45 IST)

December 07: Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers, venue: Marvel Stadium, (time: 13:45 IST)

December 08:

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers, venue: University of Tasmania Stadium, (time: 13:05 IST)

Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat, venue: Optus Stadium, (time: 16:05 IST)

December 09: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades, venue: Adelaide Oval (time: 13:45 IST)

December 10: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder, venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, (time: 13:45 IST)

December 11:

Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes, venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, (time: 13:05 IST)

Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers, venue: Optus Stadium, (time: 16:00 IST)

December 12: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, (time: 13:45 IST)

December 13: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades, venue: Metricon Stadium, (time: 13:45 IST)

December 14: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers, venue: Blundstone Arena, (time: 13:45 IST)

December 15: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers, venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (time: 13:45 IST)

December 19: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder, venue: The Gabba, Brisbane (time: 14:10 IST)

December 20: Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes, venue: Optus Stadium (time: 13:45 IST)

December 21: Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers, venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (time: 13:45 IST)

December 22: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers, venue: Marvel Stadium (time: 13:45 IST)

December 23: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat, venue: Adelaide Oval (time: 13:45 IST)

December 24: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars, venue: Blundstone Arena, (time: 10:00 IST)

December 26:

Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers, venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, (time: 12:35 IST)

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades, venue: Optus Stadium (time: 15:45 IST)

December 27:

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers, venue: Blundstone Arena, (time: 12:35 IST)

Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars, venue: The Gabba, Brisbane, (time: 15:35 IST)

December 28: Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers, venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra, (time: 13:45 IST)

December 29:

Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat, venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, (time: 12:35 IST)

Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes, venue: Marvel Stadium (time: 13:45 IST)

December 30: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars, venue: Optus Stadium (time: 13:45 IST)

December 31: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder, venue: Adelaide Oval, (time: 13:45 IST)

January 1:

Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat, venue: Blundstone Arena (time: 10:30 IST)

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades, venue: Coffs International Stadium, (time: 14:00 IST)

January 2:

Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers, venue: CitiPower Centre, (time: 10:00 IST)

Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers, venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, (time: 13:45 IST)

January 3: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades, venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, (time: 13:45 IST)

January 4: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers, venue: Metricon Stadium, (time: 13:45 IST)

January 5:

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes, venue: Adelaide Oval, (time: 12:35 IST)

Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder, venue: Optus Stadium, (time: 15:45 IST)

January 6:

Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat, venue: GMHBA Stadium, (time: 12:35 IST)

Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, venue: Optus Stadium, (time: 15:45)

January 7: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars, venue: Adelaide Oval, (time: 13:45 IST)

January 8:

Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder, venue: Marvel Stadium, (time: 12:35 IST)

Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes, venue: The Gabba, Brisbane, (time: 15:00 IST)

January 9: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers, venue: Coffs International Stadium, (time: 13:45 IST)

January 10:

Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers, venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, (time: 08:40 IST)

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, venue: University of Tasmania Stadium, (time: 13:45 IST)

January 11: Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers, venue: GMHBA Stadium, (time: 13:45 IST)

January 12: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers, venue: The Gabba, Brisbane, (time: 13:45 IST)

January 13:

Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes, venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, (time: 10:30 IST)

Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars, venue: Marvel Stadium, (time: 14:00 IST)

January 14: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers, venue: Adelaide Oval, time: (14:45 IST)

January 15: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder, venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, (time: 14:10 IST)

January 16: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat, venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, (time: 14:10 IST)

January 17: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades, venue: Blundstone Arena, (time: 14:10 IST)

January 18: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers, venue: Adelaide Oval, (time: 13:45 IST)

January 19:

Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers, venue: The Gabba, Brisbane, (time: 08:00 IST)

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades, venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, (time: 11:10 IST)

Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes, venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, (time: 14:20 IST)

January 21: Eliminator, venue: TBA, (time: 05:30 IST)

January 22: Qualifier, venue: TBA, (time: 05:30 IST)

January 23: Knockout, venue: TBA, (time: 05:30 IST)

January 26: Challenger, venue: TBA, (time: 05:30 IST)

January 28: The Finals, venue: TBA

