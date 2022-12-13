Big Bash League 2022-23: All you need to know About This Australian Cricket Carnival

Cricket Australia is back with the 12th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). The cricket extravaganza started with the clash between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars under lights at Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 13. Cricket lovers are in for a great time as the BBL will feature at least one match a day for the next 44 days except for Christmas Day.

An exciting roster of cricketers, new venues and exhilarating rules make BBL a unique tournament. BBL will be played at 17 grounds across Australia which includes three new venues - Lavington Sports Ground in Albury, Cazalys Stadium in Cairns and North Sydney Oval.

As South Africa has forfeited their ODI series against Australia, prominent players like David Warner, Cameron Green, Nathan Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja will be seen in action in the BBL. Perth Scorchers are the defending champions and they are one of the strongest teams this year as well. However, they will miss Mitchell Marsh who is sidelined due to ankle surgery.

Here is everything you need to know about the Big Bash League 2022.

Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Henry Thorton, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Adam Hose (England), Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti.

Brisbane Heat: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings (England), Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja (c), Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley (England), Jack Wildermuth. Replacement players: Sam Hain (England), Josh Brown

Hobart Hurricanes: Asif Ali (Pakistan), Matthew Wade, Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan), Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Ben McDermott, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright. Replacement players: Zak Crawley (England), Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand)

Melbourne Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mackenzie Harvey, Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Shaun Marsh, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Jon Wells. Replacement players: Ruwantha Kellapotha (Sri Lanka), David Moody, Andre Russell (West Indies), Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (England), Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Cameron McClure, Tom O’Connell, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Luke Wood (England), Adam Zampa. Replacement player: Tom Rogers

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Matthew Kelly, Tymal Mills (England), Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Andrew Tye. Replacement players: Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Hamish McKenzie, Adam Lyth (England), Stephen Eskinazi (England)

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Chris Jordan (England), Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Mickey Edwards, Izharrulhaq Naveed (Afghanistan), Steve O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, James Vince (England). Replacement player: Steve Smith

Sydney Thunder: Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Sam Whiteman. Replacement players: Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Toby Gray, Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

Schedule

The Big Bash League began on December 13 with the match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. The blockbuster BBL play-offs are scheduled to begin on January 27, 2023, with high stake finals on February 4.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Big Bash League will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. Matches will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

