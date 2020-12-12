Big Bash League Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Match five of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 will be played between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart, on Sunday, December 13.

Match five of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 will be played between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart, on Sunday, December 13. Former champions Adelaide Strikers will start their BBL campaign when they lock horns against the Hobart Hurricanes who head into the fixture on a high after securing a brilliant 16-run win against defending champions Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The Strikers will play in their maiden BBL fixture with some magnificent players in their roster who can possibly make a difference. The Travis Head led team has players Rashid Khan,Peter Siddle in their line-up.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes, having started the season as they defeated reigning champions Sydney Sixers in their opening game and they will be eager to make it back-to-back wins when they face the Strikers on Sunday. The Hurricanes get a big boost with the inclusion of world’s top T20I batsman David Malan in their stride. And as Tim David and Colin Ingram unleash with the bat, they aim to break the jinx of never having won the Big Bash League.

When is the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020 match?

The Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Match 5 match will take place on Sunday, December 13.

What are the timings of the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020 match?

The match is scheduled to start at 1:45pm, IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020 match?

The Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020 match?

The Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

STR vs HUR Big Bash League 2020, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Travis Head, Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielsen, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Cameron Valente

STR vs HUR Big Bash League 2020, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: D Arcy Short, Will Jacks or Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C, WK), Macalister Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith