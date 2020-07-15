Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Big Bash League Announces Full Schedule But Admits Plans Could Change Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Cricket Australia announced Wednesday plans for a full Twenty20 Big Bash League season starting in December, but acknowledged the schedule could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFP |July 15, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
Cricket Australia announced Wednesday plans for a full Twenty20 Big Bash League season starting in December, but acknowledged the schedule could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10th BBL will begin on December 3 when the Adelaide Strikers host the Melbourne Renegades, followed by 60 matches across the country and a final on February 6.

The ambitious fixture list, which will follow the Women's Big Bash League played from October 17 to November 29, means Cricket Australia will meet its commitments to broadcasters and will not face penalties for reduced content.

Also Read: Cricket Australia to Appoint 'Mental Health and Wellbeing' Expert

However the schedule could still face problems as interstate travel in Australia is currently restricted after Melbourne and Sydney experienced new coronavirus outbreaks recently.

Cricket Australia's Big Bash chief Alistair Dobson said the league would follow public health advice and put in place health protocols to ensure the safety of the public, players and support staff.

"Scheduling in the time of coronavirus is not without its challenges, as we have seen," said Dobson.

Also Read: Aaron Finch Assigns Second Grade Student Special Project Amid Lockdown

"There are factors outside the league itself which could impact (the schedule) at a later date."

Australia A tours and Cricket Australia XI games are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic but the domestic Sheffield Shield and home international series are planned to go ahead, including a money-spinning four-Test series against India.

A decision is expected soon on whether the Twenty20 World Cup, due to be held in Australia in October and November, will be postponed.

