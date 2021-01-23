BBL 10: Melbourne Renegades Coach Michael Klinger Leaves Interview Midway to Complete this Stunning Catch

The Melbourne Renegades mentor turned away from the camera, leaped to take a pretty well-judged catch to everyone's surprise.

Melbourne Renegades coach Michael Klinger was getting interviewed beyond ropes when he was interrupted by a six and fancied a catching opportunity. The former Australian batsman proved his fielding skills mid-interview on the back of an impressive reflex. The Melbourne Renegades mentor turned from the camera, leaped to take a pretty well-judged catch, leg-side.

It happened during the 49th match of the ongoing season of the Big Bash League in Melbourne. During the 11th over of Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat encounter, wicket-keeper batsman Sam Harper replied to Lewis Gregory’s rank short delivery by smashing a six over deep square leg. The Brisbane Heat won by 26 runs but the special moment provided by the vanquished side’s coach will remain a highlight for a long time to come.

Klinger was speaking to host broadcaster Fox Cricket at Marvel Stadium, when he was alerted about the ball coming his way.

Klinger didn’t waste a moment to complete a clean catch right in front of the Renegades dugout. The on-field anchor and commentators were all awestruck by the 40-year-old’s agility. Although his interview was almost over, Klinger could say more than "still got it."

Mark Howard who witnessed the impressive action stunt exclaimed, "Moved like a cat."

Take a look at Michael Klinger’s memorable catch right here:

The recently concluded match at the Docklands Stadium witnessed the hosts losing eightwickets for 56 to be bundled out for 147 by 18.4 overs in the 174-run chase. Chris Lynn’s knock of 52 off 30 deliveries and Marnus Labuschagne's 49 off 31 set up the win. Renegades lost too many wickets as the Brisbane Heat moved up to fourth on the BBL table with the win.

Next, theBrisbane Heat will be up against Perth Scorchers. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval on January 26. Whereas, theRenegades will meet Hobart Hurricanes on the same day.