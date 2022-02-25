Big Bash League: Usman Khawaj Ends His Association with Sydney Thunder Due to Personal Reasons

Australia batter Usman Khawaja has decided to end his decade-old association with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder with a year still remaining on his current contract. The left-hand batter cited family reasons, terming it the toughest call he had to make.

Khawaja has been representing the franchise since the beginning of the tournament in 2011. With 1818 runs in 59 matches, he remains the highest scorer of the team. Sydney Thunder on Friday released an official statement to confirm the development. It was understood that he wants to stay close to his hometown of Brisbane with the impending arrival of his second child with wife Rachel.

“I hate talking about the decision I’ve made… it’s the toughest call I’ve made as a cricketer because Sydney Thunder, the players, the coaching and support staff, and the club’s supporters mean so much to me,” Khawaja was quoted as saying.

“However, it is for family reasons, and while I’m leaving, people who know me realise a big part of my heart will always remain with Thunder. I don’t want people to think I’ve cut my ties with Sydney Thunder because I’ll always care about the club, the players, the entire organisation.

Advertisement

Usman Khawaja has been granted a release from Sydney Thunder for family reasons.He has made an incredible contribution to our club, both on and off the field, and we wish him all the best for the future. 💚#ThunderNation https://t.co/E5oZNKp57W — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) February 25, 2022

“A part of that is because I believe I helped shape Thunder from the start. In many ways Sydney Thunder is, to me, like a baby I’ve watched grow and develop,” he added.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2022: Tamil Nadu’s Baba Twins - Aparajith & Indrajith - Script History Against Chhattisgarh

Cricket NSW Head of Male Cricket Michael Klinger said the board had offered Khawaja a new contract but he respected the reason behind his tough decision.

“It’s disappointing because Usman is such a well-respected member of Thunder. Sydney Thunder and CNSW definitely wanted him to stay, and we offered a highly competitive contract. However, we appreciate Usman’s decision has been made for his family, and we respect and support that,” said Klinger.

“Usman leaves Sydney Thunder with our best wishes for the future. He’s a foundation player who leaves a legacy as a great competitor and player, a strong leader, and someone who actively helped Thunder become the club he always believed it could be,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here