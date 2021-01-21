Big Blow for India - Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of Full Test Series Against England

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of India's home Test series against England as he won't recover in time.

According to a report in Indian Express, Jadeja will need six weeks to recover after undergoing surgery on his dislocated left thumb. Jadeja was injured in the third Test in Sydney and missed the fourth game in Brisbane.

A call on Jadeja's participation in the five T20Is and three ODIs against England will be taken later.

The first of four Tests against England begins in Chennai on February 5.

Out of action for a while. Surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang!💪🏻 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2021

India announced the squad for the England tour on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli returns to lead the 18-member squad while Ishant Sharma, who returned to full fitness and was part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 playing for Delhi is also back alongside Hardik Pandya, who was not part of the Test squad in Australia. Jasprit Bumrah leads the bowling attack with Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur retaining their places from the current series after good showing down under, while T Natarajan, who made his debut in the fourth Test and returned three wickets, misses out.

R Ashwin too finds a place despite not playing the final Test with a back problem while Washington Sundar, a late replacement for the injured Ravindra Jadeja in the fourth Test, also retains his place on the back of his all-round abilities. Kuldeep Yadav, who featured in only one game in the entire tour of Australia also retains his place. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has also been added to the squad.

India Squad for First Two Tests: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel