CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Big-hearted Neil Wagner To Miss 2nd NZ Test Against Pakistan

Big-hearted Neil Wagner To Miss 2nd NZ Test Against Pakistan

Fast bowler Neil Wagner played almost all of New Zealands first cricket test against Pakistan with two broken toes but will not play the second test and is facing a sixweek recovery.

Big-hearted Neil Wagner To Miss 2nd NZ Test Against Pakistan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Fast bowler Neil Wagner played almost all of New Zealands first cricket test against Pakistan with two broken toes but will not play the second test and is facing a six-week recovery.

Wagner was struck by Pakistan paceman Shaheen Afridi while batting on the second day of the first test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, sustaining two fractures to toes on his right foot.

In spite of the injury, Wagner bowled 21 overs in Pakistans first innings and 28 in the second, leaving the field for painkilling injections before returning to bowl again. In the second innings he bowled a marathon spell of 11 overs, securing two vital wickets as New Zealand completed a win by 101 runs on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Wagner was ruled out of the second test at Christchurch beginning Sunday and likely will have to rest for six week before is injury is full mended.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan was full of admiration for Wagners effort of continuing to bowl in the first test despite his injury.

I cant explain Neil Wagner, Rizwan said. Eleven overs in a row on an injured toe, hes a different guy. His aggressions were beautiful. Hes a big bowler.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who was man of the match in the first test, praised Wagners courage and dedication.

People talk about the size of his heart but to have a couple of broken toes he was in a lot of pain, Williamson said. We were trying to use him when the injection was taking effect. It was kind of unique for all of us, but in particular Neil.”

For Wagner, a fear of needles was greater than the pain of his injury. His determination was to get back out onto the field as much as possible.

Test matches dont come easy, he said. Playing for your country is never anything you can take for granted.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches