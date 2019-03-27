Big Match Player Mohammad Amir’s World Cup Hopes Are Bleak

Loading...
In 21 months, Amir has managed to bag only five wickets in 101 overs at an average of 92.60 and a strike rate of 121 in the 50-over format.
Going by that strike-rate, he will be wicketless in the next two matches he plays. Add to that the fact that he has taken a three-fer only four times in ODIs since his return in January 2016, which does not help his cause in any way.
For the first time, coach Mickey Arthur is not sure of Amir’s place in the squad for the World Cup.
"Amir's form is a worry and nobody is more worried than Amir. I still think he is an incredibly skilled bowler and has all the attributes to be successful," Arthur said on Tuesday.
"Amir has got a big match temperament and we will see how we use him going forward."
Amir returned without a wicket and was the most expensive bowler against Australia in the first of five ODIs after which he was left out, and is unlikely to play any part in the rest of the series.
Amir’s reputation of a big match player took a massive dent last year when performed dismally in the Asia Cup and was overlooked for the ‘home season’. This forced him back to the domestic circuit where he played a handful of games for Sui Southern Gas Company.
Going forward, the future is not very bright for Amir as Pakistan continue add muscle to their pace battery with the likes of Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan and Usman Shinwari all looking to push their way into the World Cup squad.
With Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali counted as the mainstays of the pace attack, the chances of Amir playing in his maiden 50-over World Cup looks bleak.
First Published: March 27, 2019, 11:03 AM IST