'Biggest Fraud'- Fans Lash Out At KL Rahul After Batting Failure Against Netherlands

Indian opener KL Rahul departed scoring just 9 runs off 12 balls against Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27 (Thursday).

In the third over, right-arm pacer Paul van Meekeren bowled to Rahul and the ball angled down the leg-side and seemed to have been missing the stumps. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also suggested the same but Rahul thought it has straightened enough and didn’t want to burn the review. Hence, lost his wicket.

This is not the first time when Rahul has departed on a low score. His form is quite on and off and that was quite visible in India’s T20 World Cup opener game against Pakistan as well. In that game, Rahul went back to pavilion, scoring just 4 off 8.

Now, after the consecutive disappointing performances, cricket fans are questioning selectors’ decision on including Rahul in playing XI and have further lashed out at him for not contributing with the bat in big matches. Some of the users expressed their disappointment on Twitter. Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

A user wrote, ‘We have one question, why do you let KL Rahul play? It’s not that he’s not performing now, but will do later. The fact is, he won’t perform later as well. It’s useless to play with him’

Janta ka ek sawal h #KLRahul ko kyu khelate ho

Esa nhi h ki wo abhi ni chal raha to baad me chalega

Aree baad me bhi ni chalega

Faltu h isko khilana#T20WorldCup#INDvsNED — priyanshi sharma (@theayantweet) October 27, 2022

Another user calls Rahul as ‘new elephant in dressing room’

New elephant in the Indian Dressing room named KL Rahul. India has to take tough call, else no use in cry loud later. — RamPrasath (@rambala007) October 27, 2022

Why KL rahul in team?? Why cant be rested and asked to play domestic cricket @BCCI @ImRo45 @rahuldravid_ind — bharat garg (@bharater) October 27, 2022

KL Rahul is Biggest FRAUD in World Cricket 👍#INDvsNED — Rathore (@imsrathore_03) October 27, 2022

A twitter user wrote, ‘KL Rahul neither plays in front of big team nor small team. He has just come to hang around in Australia’ (Originally written in Hindi)

KL RAHUL IS THE BIGGEST FRAUD IN THE INDIAN CRICKET HISTORY.🤬🤬

JUST GOOD IN IPL #INDvsNED #KLRahul — Dhruv Purkayastha (@DhruvPurkayast1) October 27, 2022

Can we bring Deepak Hooda in place of KL Rahul 🧐 Iska recent performance dekho to India B team me bhi place nhi baith rha🤧 @CricCrazyJohns@mufaddal_vohra#KLRahul #INDvsNED #T20WorldCup — Shashi Ranjan (@RanajnShashi) October 27, 2022

At this point kl Rahul is a walking wicket his wicket puts pressure on other players especially Rohit sharma . If bcci has guts they need to bring in Rishabh pant and drop kl Rahul. Next next game is at the pace and bounce Perth against the likes of nortje rabada — Sai A (@SaiA84952777) October 27, 2022

He can't even play against Nederland… so called technically sound batsman… Achar dal lo. #KLRahul #INDvsNED https://t.co/PuGzALBaMR — Pankaj KC (@pankaj_c_this) October 27, 2022

KL Rahul : The Untold Story 😆 pic.twitter.com/KKYKn5tv2g — PIYUSH (@Balam__ji) October 27, 2022

Waste kl rahul remove him from team india — Sachin Patel (@SachinP67697431) October 27, 2022

Kab khelega tu.. pic.twitter.com/OTD6lQvXOt — The Fact trader (@Stockwala1) October 27, 2022

Earlier in the day, team India won the toss and chose to bat against Netherlands. After the toss, Rohit Sharma said, “We are going to bat first. Yeah, morale is really high. Winning a game like that takes your confident to the next level but at the same time we understand we need to stay calm, just the first game of the tournament and plenty of things to happen. We have to calm ourselves and look forward to this game. We want to keep improving no matter what the results are, it always keeps you in good stead when you are thinking like that. It is important for us to keep ticking those boxes. Touch slower I guess from what we played in Melbourne.”

