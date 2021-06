Biggest Load of Cow Dung: When Ravi Shastri Responded to Rumors of Dating Nimrat Kaur

There is a deep-rooted connection between Bollywood and Cricket. In the past, there have been numerous occasions where cricketers were linked to actresses. But more often than not, such reports are baseless. There was a time when India head coach Ravi Shastri was linked with Nimrat Kaur. This was constant in 2018.

ALSO READ – WTC Final: Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri’s Leaked Audio During PC Leaves Fans in Splits

But Shastri came forward and cleared the air in his quintessential style. Speaking to a tabloid during the England series then, Shastri called it ‘biggest load of dung.’

“Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung,” Shastri was quoted as saying by Mid-Day. “Cow dung says it all.”

“When I say cow dung, you must understand,” Shastri had said.

Meanwhile, Shastri has always been in news for his quirk one-liners. Recently, he was asked about online trolling and memes over his drinking habit, and this is how he had responded.

“See its banter, its banter all the way. They do it to have fun. I just take a laugh. Whether I drink nimbu paani (lemon water), or have milk and honey, it doesn’t matter. Enjoy the drink, enjoy at my expense. When you post those kinds of things, so many people laugh and are so happy. Enjoy it, as long as the team does well,” Ravi Shastri said.

ALSO READ – I Have a Record That No One Talks About: Sheldon Jackson Wants India Selectors to Take Notice

On May 27, Shastri had turned 59. He has led India to some famous victories across formats, the most special of which remains back-to-back victories in Test series’ Down Under. Now Team India faces a fresh challenge as they will be up against New Zealand for the WTC final on June 18. Thereafter, the team will play a five-Test series versus England.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here