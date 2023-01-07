'Biggest Problem is India’s Top Order': Ex-selector Lashes Out at Team for Relying Heavily on Surya

India’s 16-run loss to Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I has put the team management under the scanner. Following an undisciplined bowling show, that allowed the visitors to post 207 runs in 20 overs, the Men in Blue had a horrendous start to their stiff chase. The top-order collapsed within the Powerplay, putting immense pressure on the middle-order and the inexperienced tail. The duo of Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav tried to take the team across the line with a 94-run stand but their dismissals ensured Sri Lanka’s victory.

Former selector Saba Karim lashed out at the team, citing a lack of clarity. Speaking with India News, he was of the opinion that though the bigger stars aren’t playing the series, the youngsters in the team have played enough IPL games to provide the much-needed balance.

“A lot of them have experience playing IPL or international cricket. Why is there no balance [in the team] and clarity in approach,” Saba Karim questioned.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter further pointed out that the team cannot rely heavily on the lower-middle order or solely on Suryakumar Yadav to rescue them from a critical situation every time.

“The biggest problem is India’s top order. When experienced players were playing, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya bailed us many times. Now, there is a similar situation. This issue needs to be addressed,” he added.

Karim’s statement came after consecutive failures of Shubman Gill who was handed a T20 debut in the series opener in Mumbai. The opening batter has scored 7 and 5 in two innings, averaging just 6. Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi, who was also a part of the panel, also stated that the top order needs to fire.

“The top order needs to contribute. Hardik Pandya’s form with the bat was not as expected. If we look at the two games, the lower order saved us, especially Axar and Suryakumar,” Sodhi said.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in third and the final T20I of the series in Rajkot on Saturday evening. The series is currently levelled 1-1.

