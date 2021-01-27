- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
BIH vs RJS Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bihar vs Rajasthan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Bihar vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Bihar vs Rajasthan Dream11 Best Picks / Bihar vs Rajasthan Dream11 Captain / Bihar vs Rajasthan Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 27, 2021, 11:48 AM IST
In the last quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021,Bihar will be squaring off against Rajasthan on Wednesday, January 27. The two sides have not lost any match in the league as yet and have a total of 20 points each. The winning team of Wednesday’s match will make it to the semi final of the series. As of now, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have made it to the semi finals after defeating Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bihar vs Rajasthan will start from 7 PM IST at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.
In the latest match, Bihar won the fixture against Mizoram by six wickets while Rajasthan was victorious against Saurashtra by 15 runs.
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bihar vs Rajasthan: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bihar vs Rajasthan: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bihar vs Rajasthan: Match Details
The Bihar vs Rajasthan match is on Wednesday, January 27. The match will start from 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Bihar vs Rajasthan:
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bihar vs Rajasthan captain: Rahul Chahar
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bihar vs Rajasthan vice-captain: Ashutosh Aman
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bihar vs Rajasthan wicket keeper: Bharat Sharma
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bihar vs Rajasthan batsmen: Rajesh Bishnoi, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria, Babul Kumar
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bihar vs Rajasthan all-rounders: Mahipal Lomror, Shasheem Rathour
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bihar vs Rajasthan bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Ashutosh Aman, Amod Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bihar probable playing 11 against Rajasthan: Mangal Mahrour, Shasheem Rathour, Babul Kumar, Sakibul Gani, MD Rahmatullah, Akash Raj, Samar Quadri, Anuj Raj, Vikas Yadav (WK), Ashutosh Aman (C), Amod Yadav.
BIH vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Rajasthan probable playing 11 against Bihar: Bharat Sharma (WK), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria (C), Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Arijit Gupta.
